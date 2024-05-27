TCW Group Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

