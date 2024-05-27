TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $22.35 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 120,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,708,984.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,126,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,287,206.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,366,772 shares of company stock valued at $633,713,096 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Coupang

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.