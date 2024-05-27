TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after acquiring an additional 498,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,551,000 after buying an additional 511,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,739,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of KR opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.
Insider Activity at Kroger
In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.