Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 46,417 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,417 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAN stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

