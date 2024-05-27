Team Hewins LLC Buys New Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 785.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

