Team Hewins LLC Buys New Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 789,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 48.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 387,133 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 397,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.03 on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2093 dividend. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

