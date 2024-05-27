Team Hewins LLC Buys New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $229.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

