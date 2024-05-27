Team Hewins LLC Buys New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG
NRG Energy Price Performance
NRG opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $86.46.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.