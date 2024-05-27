Team Hewins LLC Invests $168,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wipro by 2,845,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

