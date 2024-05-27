Team Hewins LLC Invests $212,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Textron by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 348,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

