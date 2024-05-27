Team Hewins LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 461,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

