Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $283.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.21 and its 200-day moving average is $225.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $285.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

