Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.