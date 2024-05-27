Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $61.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.