Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 1,233 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $171.10 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.63.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

