Team Hewins LLC Takes $144,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.56 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

