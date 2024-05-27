Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $166.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,209 shares of company stock worth $20,951,971 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

