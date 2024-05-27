Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.
Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %
NEM opened at $41.98 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.