Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $15.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $16.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Raymond James raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $864.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.2 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $873.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,036.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $6,185,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

