Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.8 %

JWN stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.