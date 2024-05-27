Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

