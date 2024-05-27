The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.91 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

