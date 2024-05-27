The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

NYSE BA opened at $174.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

