The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.20 million.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DSG opened at C$136.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$127.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.29. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$95.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.24. The firm has a market cap of C$11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total transaction of C$972,960.00. In other news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total transaction of C$2,536,726.52. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total value of C$972,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,195 shares of company stock worth $7,095,062 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
