The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.20 million.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DSG opened at C$136.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$127.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.29. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$95.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.24. The firm has a market cap of C$11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total transaction of C$972,960.00. In other news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total transaction of C$2,536,726.52. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total value of C$972,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,195 shares of company stock worth $7,095,062 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.