The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.23 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.30.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

