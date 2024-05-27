The Gap, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

NYSE GPS opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

