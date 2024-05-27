The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Times by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New York Times by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

