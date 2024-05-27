The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,834 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,528,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.91. 1,721,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,891. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average of $185.60.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

