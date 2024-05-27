The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 408.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,553. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.