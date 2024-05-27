Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Thermon Group stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

