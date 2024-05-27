Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TITN

Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.5 %

TITN stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $425.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 52.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.