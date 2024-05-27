Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 311,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

