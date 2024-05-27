Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$67.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $783,060. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

