Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,354,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $260,560,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $282.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

