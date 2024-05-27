Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,020 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $8,293,000. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 131.1% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 98,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at $836,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

