Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $101,088,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 117,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of OLED opened at $176.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
