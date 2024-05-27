Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.72 Million in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Cable One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 24.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,575,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cable One by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Up 4.5 %

Cable One stock opened at $353.13 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.94 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

