Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.73 Million in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 71.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $677.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.52. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.