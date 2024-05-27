Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 150,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 203,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$44.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.0409664 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

