TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Critical Survey

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $21.05 million 21.12 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -6.57 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -3.21

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -653.50% -61.13% -34.53% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.88% -20.82%

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats TScan Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

