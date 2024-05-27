Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lowered by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $59.71 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

