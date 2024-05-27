U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.12 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.55.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

