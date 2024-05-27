UBS Group AG Has $32.35 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $32,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,799,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,548,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $17,999,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 920,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,103 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.