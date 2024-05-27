UBS Group AG Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,691 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $35,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOX. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

