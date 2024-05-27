US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW opened at $231.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $167.73 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.87.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

