US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Down 0.2 %

IEX opened at $215.15 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.