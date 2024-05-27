US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.