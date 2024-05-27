US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
