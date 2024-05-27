US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.