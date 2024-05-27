US Bancorp DE Has $10.08 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $306.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

