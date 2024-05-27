US Bancorp DE Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,700,000 after buying an additional 84,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,884,000 after buying an additional 213,923 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

